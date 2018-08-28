Photo: Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (Twitter)

If you read about the French Open’s plan to change its dress code, all because Serena Williams wore a catsuit at the tournament this year, and thought, Hmm I wonder what former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad thinks about this, well, now you know.

Well, sort of—whatever tortured point he’s trying to make about women having the freedom to wear what they want falls pretty flat considering that under his presidency, police were encouraged to harass and arrest women wearing “bad hijabs.” But back to Sports! There’s no mistaking what he thinks about the LeBron versus Michael Jordan debate:

After joining Twitter in March, Ahmadinejad mostly tweets about normal things like the “dictatorship” of the U.S. dollar, the “arrogant Zionists,” and the “annihilation of US global domination.” This recent pivot to sports is really something I did not see coming.



Mahmoud can’t stand for it anymore because he loves and will die right now for his sport and for SPORTS in general. (And Twitter.)

I hope he’s tweeting about Colin Kaepernick!