Mahomes ruled out of game with apparent concussion

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes is helped off the field following a vicious hit. Image : Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has been ruled out of the game after suffering a head injury. The QB left the field in the third quarter after a hit left him struggling to stand up.

Before Mahomes left the game, Kansas City was driving. On a third down midway through the third quarter, the reigning league MVP took off. He was just short of a first down, and was hit hard by Cleveland LB Mack Wilson. Here’s the collision in slow motion. Damn.

After the hit, Mahomes struggled to get up and walk off the field.

“You could see it in his eyes,” veteran play-by-play man Jim Nantz said on the CBS broadcast. And you could. Mahomes looked confused. The quarterback briefly went into the on-field medical tent before running into the locker room unassisted. With 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter, Mahomes remains in the clubhouse.

After the hit, Mahomes’ backup, Chad Henne, stepped in to convert a fourth-and-inches. Henne’s first drive behind center ended in a field goal.



Now in the 4th quarter, Cleveland has cut KC’s lead to five.