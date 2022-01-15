Slow starts, midseason swoons, and collapses are ways soccer clubs can blow a title race, but if you’re Man City, those don’t happen. Pep Guardiola’s team beat Chelsea for the second time Saturday, 1-0, and are now 13 points clear of the second place Blues and 14 points clear of third place Liverpool.



All they needed was one moment of brilliance from Kevin de Bruyne.

While LFC have two games in hand and could get within eight points once they’re all caught up, asking City to drop enough points between now and their game at the Ethiad in April is wishful thinking along the lines of any other EPL race Man City has won three of the past four seasons. Save for that magical Liverpool run in 2019-20, City has no chill. The Scousers tallying 97 points in 2018-19 and still losing out to Sky Blue is proof of that, so I’m not even going to entertain a schedule breakdown of where/when they could drop points to make this race entertaining.

For the people who want to complain and say “See, this is why a regular season should have a postseason, because if a team runs away with the league, there’s no drama,” that’s fine, but you can follow one of the many other competitions featuring EPL teams like I do. If you don’t want to do that and would rather scream atop your rage tower, that’s OK, too. However you cope is your business.

If vying for a Champions or Europa league spot and relegation race aren’t enough to keep your interest, let me see if any of these other competitions will.