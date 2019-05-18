Arnold Schwarzenegger says “there is nothing to worry about” after a man dropkicked him in the back at his Arnold Classic Africa sports festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Video of the incident shows the former governor of California meeting with fans while an event is going on in the background. As he starts taking a picture with someone, a man is seen sprinting towards the former bodybuilder and then jumping and kicking Schwarzenegger in the back. Security quickly held him down as he was escorted out of the building. While the dropkicker was getting dragged away, he can be heard screaming “help me, I need a Lamborghini” about four times.



The action starts around the 55-second mark.

Schwarzenegger tweeted that he initially thought the impact he felt was from the crowd jostling behind him, and didn’t realize he was kicked until he later saw the video. While this could normally be discounted as a celebrity just puffing out his chest, the fact that the Terminator star didn’t move a whole lot after the kick seems to confirm how little he felt from it.

Here’s another angle of the dropkick courtesy of Schwarzenegger himself.

In a statement released, Arnold Classic Africa organizer Wayne Price said that this attacker is apparently “known to the police for orchestrating similar incidents in the past.” He also added that Schwarzenegger was “still in good spirits” and did not plan to miss any of the events he said he would attend.

Advertisement

Know anything? Drop a line at tips@deadspin.com.