Photo: Jon Locher (AP)

Earlier this summer at the World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas, a man was kicked out of the tournament and forced to forfeit his $10,000 buy-in during the first level of play for some egregious antics. Those antics included going all-in blind on the first hand, pulling his pants down, showing his bare ass to the table, and taking off his shoe and throwing it at the dealer. The WSOP kicked him out of the tournament on July 5, though that was not the end of Pittsburgh man Ken Strauss’s story.

Weeks later, Strauss was indicted by Clark County authorities on one count of making terroristic threats, a Class B felony. PocketFives has the story, and they report Strauss was booked on July 27, the same day he posted a tweet threatening the Venetian and saying “all casinos that have me banned will be destroyed effective immediately.”

Advertisement

Strauss was booked on $150,000 bail, and arrest records show he is in custody awaiting a hearing next week. PocketFives obtained his arrest report, which shows he was kicked out of the Red Rock Hotel for an alleged attempt “to lure an eight-year-old child while at the pool,” investigated by a private eye for allegedly stalking and making threats against an NFL reporter, kicked out of the Luxor for exposing himself on a craps table, and finally arrested. He apparently told cops he pulled his pants down during the WSOP because he had lost a bet.

[PocketFives]