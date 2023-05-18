Advertisement

City battered every Madrid player into that kind of caution or outright fear, which only opened up more space for them wherever they desired. The magnetism that Erling Haaland creates in the penalty box means Ilkay Günduǧan and Kevin De Bruyne have acres of pasture to frolic in, which only sucks in a defense, leaving Bernardo Silva, and Grealish an orbit’s-worth of space themselves. It’s unsolvable.

A rout long in the making

We had described before how Pep Guardiola had spent years sharpening one aspect of City’s play, whether it was their freakish expression with the ball, their ability to control a match with the ball, then being able to defend to a point of sucking all the oxygen out of a match, the positionless death from everywhere, and a pirate’s sensibility of counter-attacking, and putting it all together this season. Yesterday seemed like the culmination of all of it.

This is what Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, and Bayern Munich all feared would happen. Given their abhorrent financial wealth boosted by the Premier League’s financial dominance of Europe already, City would achieve a level that simply cannot be touched. That those clubs would be removed from the discussion of most powerful on the field and soon off the field as well. There would be a new emperor.

And maybe that is what yesterday signaled, but to merely relegate it to the status of simply being the result of more money than everyone else isn’t entirely accurate. While it couldn’t have been achieved without the money spent, that does a disservice to the work Guardiola has done. John Stones was only a decent ball-playing center back when he arrived from Everton. He was not a hybrid defender/pivot-point in midfield. Kevin De Bruyne was not the best passer in the world. Bernardo Silva couldn’t play four positions at once. Grealish couldn’t really fit into a team. Haaland…well, he was a goal machine before but his edges have been smoothed too. Perhaps City’s money unfairly makes them the only place where Guardiola could paint such a thing, one of the few capable of creating this masterpiece with an endless supply of players, money, and time. But it still has to be done.

Perhaps City’s competitors should just comfort themselves in the knowledge that Pep won’t be around forever. He’s changed the game at two clubs now, introducing tiki-taka in Barcelona and the thundering high press and control, and positional changes at City. But there aren’t many around who can do the same when he leaves. PSG are an example of what happens when you just assemble talent and tell a new manager every 18 months to make it work. Maybe Guardiola is the only one who can get the City hierarchy to heel and have the patience to build something over a span of years. Of course, Guardiola is the only one who can also keep winning the Premier League while he builds. City are the only club where that’s possible.

It’s the only hope. They may never be universally loved, or even non-loathed. But City are certainly now universally-appreciated for the soccer they play. That will be more than enough.

