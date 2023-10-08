NHL

Maple Leafs trade F Sam Lafferty to Canucks

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 4, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty (28) looks for the puck against the Florida Panthers during game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
May 4, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty (28) looks for the puck against the Florida Panthers during game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Image: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks obtained forward Sam Lafferty from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in exchange for a 2024 NHL Draft fifth-round pick.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Lafferty, 28, can be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

"As we work towards becoming a tougher team to play against, Sam will add some grit and sandpaper to our lineup," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a news release. "We also like the way he skates and can back players off with his speed. He is a good addition to our forward group and has shown he can also use his speed effectively in a penalty-killing role."

Advertisement

Toronto had obtained Lafferty as part of a multiple-player, multiple-draft pick transaction with the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 27. He collected two goals and four assists and nine penalty minutes in 19 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs and added three points (one goal, two assists) in nine playoff games.

Advertisement

Lafferty has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) and 122 penalty minutes in 210 regular-season games for the Pittsburgh Penguins (2019-22), Blackhawks (2022-23) and Maple Leafs. He was a fourth-round pick by the Penguins in 2014.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media