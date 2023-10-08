Maple Leafs trade F Sam Lafferty to Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks obtained forward Sam Lafferty from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in exchange for a 2024 NHL Draft fifth-round pick.

Lafferty, 28, can be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

"As we work towards becoming a tougher team to play against, Sam will add some grit and sandpaper to our lineup," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a news release. "We also like the way he skates and can back players off with his speed. He is a good addition to our forward group and has shown he can also use his speed effectively in a penalty-killing role."

Toronto had obtained Lafferty as part of a multiple-player, multiple-draft pick transaction with the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 27. He collected two goals and four assists and nine penalty minutes in 19 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs and added three points (one goal, two assists) in nine playoff games.

Lafferty has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) and 122 penalty minutes in 210 regular-season games for the Pittsburgh Penguins (2019-22), Blackhawks (2022-23) and Maple Leafs. He was a fourth-round pick by the Penguins in 2014.

—Field Level Media