Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In the top of the eighth inning with nobody on and nobody out, Kiké Hernandez hit the ball deep into left field. Thinking the ball had been absolutely crushed, Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna decided to try and set himself up to make a catch that would be a strong contender for the season’s best defensive play. Unfortunately, he horrendously overestimated where the ball was going to land. In an attempt to salvage some dignity, Ozuna tried to get off the wall quickly enough to catch the ball before it landed on the warning track.



What Ozuna thought was going to be one of the smart decisions of his career turned into him landing flat on his face, and allowing the ball to bounce over the wall for a ground-rule double.

Here’s some advice from a hero of mine that should help Ozuna out in the future: “[Ozuna], you tried your best, and you failed miserably. The lesson is, never try.”