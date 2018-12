Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A player on a successful team will sometimes be required to step up and go beyond their position’s normal responsibilities. For his part today, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota tried his hand at becoming a crackback blocker.

On a first-and-10 from his team’s 24-yard line, Mariota knocked over Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree to help Derrick Henry complete a 12-yard run.

Jeez. Ogletree might have roughly 25 pounds on Mariota, but it didn’t help there.