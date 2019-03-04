Mario Balotelli is currently in the midst of one of the upswings of his notoriously yo-yoing career, which is good for all lovers of fun and hijinks. Yesterday, in just his sixth match with Marseille since fleeing there in January from the personal doghouse he’d been confined to at Nice (again, the yo-yoing), Balo scored his fourth goal with his new team. Channeling his inner Francesco Totti, Balotelli celebrated the accomplishment by grabbing the phone he’d stashed with a sideline conspirator and recording a video of himself and his teammates from right there on the pitch, and posted the result on Instagram:

Here’s the view from Balotelli’s angle:

More of this kind of Instagramming, Mario, and less of the other kind.