Ravens tight ends love trying to hurdle defenders. Love it! They can’t get enough of it. And how could they , when it looks so damn cool when it works? But it doesn’t always, or even usually, work.



Mark Andrews turned a highlight reel into a lowlight reel when his own knee forced the ball loose (with an assist from Brandon Wilson) and right into the waiting arms of Cincinnati’s Nick Vigil.

Insert your own Chris Berman sound effects; I know I did .