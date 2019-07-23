Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You won’t have Mark Sanchez to kick around anymore on NFL Sundays. Instead, please reschedule your buttfumble jokes for Saturdays.



Rex Ryan’s favorite quarterback is retiring, and will take a gig at ESPN as a college football analyst. From Andrew Marchand of the New York Post:

Sources tell The Post the former Jets quarterback’s main job will be in ABC’s lead college football studio, where he will join Kevin Negandhi and Jon Vilma. Sanchez is replacing Mack Brown, who left to coach North Carolina.

Sanchez, who happened to be QB when the New York Jets went to two straight AFC championship games, is best known for ... you know what he’s best known for. He will surely take on the challenge with all the poise that we’ve come to expect from him.