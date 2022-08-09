Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday morning in Las Vegas on the suspicion that he was driving under the influence. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department stated they conducted a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, a few blocks from the Las Vegas Strip, for a suspected driver’s impairment.



According to the department, LVMPD officers determined Lynch was impaired and was taken into custody. He was taken to Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. As of Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was no longer in police custody, according to the department’s online inmate database. According to multiple online reports, Lynch’s bail was set at $3,381.



The 36-year-old Lynch hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019. He spent most of his 12-year professional career with the Seahawks in addition to stints with the Bills and Raiders. He’s also the owner of the Beasts of the Fan Controlled Football League and part of the ownership team of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. Lynch was just announced on Monday to be part of the Seahawks broadcast team for the 2022 preseason.

The former Cal Bear is one of only 31 players to rush for more than 10,000 yards in a career. Lynch was a five-time Pro Bowler and was the NFL’s rushing touchdowns leader in 2013 and 2014. He’s a two-time All-Pro selection, earning first-team honors in 2012 and landing on the second team in 2014.



Lynch has been in trouble with the law before. In 2008, he pled guilty to a hit and run charge, when he struck a woman in the street with his car. He was also arrested in 2012 for a DUI. That case was settled in 2014 with a guilty plea from Lynch for reckless driving. A first DUI offense in Nevada typically includes a jail sentence of two days to six months, a small fine, an online DUI course, and a 185-day license suspension, per the Las Vegas Defense Group.

