Masshole coach rightly canned for having players use ‘Auschwitz’ in play calls

Anti-Semitism seems to be all the rage lately, as yet another idiot decided to demonstrate sheer and unimaginaginable offensiveness.

On the heels of Meyers Leonard using a terrible slur (which resulted in him almost immediately being traded and ultimately released today), now we have a high school football coach in Massachusetts, someone responsible for teaching and molding young minds, doing the same.

Dave Maimaron is not just the head coach of Duxbury High School in Duxbury, Mass., he’s also a special needs teacher, a position that he has now been placed on paid administrative leave from pending further investigation.

Why you ask?

Maimaron thought it was a great idea to use the terms “Rabbi,” “dreidel,” and “Auschwitz” for audible calls during the first game of their season on March 12. Using the first two terms on their own might seem questionable, but using the latter is reprehensible. Using all three in conjecture, however, portrays quite the image of anti-Semitism.

“There is no place in our community, or any community, for this kind of hateful speech,” said Duxbury School Committee Chair Kellie Bresnehan. “I am outraged, disappointed, and profoundly saddened that we find ourselves here.”

According to the Boston Herald, Maimaron has been fired as head coach and Friday’s game has been cancelled. It is massively unfortunate that the high school student-athletes for this team have had a game cancelled because of the actions of their coach. My hope is that the actions of Maimaron have not normalized this language to those young men, and that the response and outrage to his use of these terms will show them that it is inappropriate in every sense.