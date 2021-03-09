Turns out Meyers Leonard is actually just a racist scumbag

Meyers Leonard, seen here as the lone player on his team standing for the National Anthem, is indeed shitty. Photo : Getty Images

You may remember Meyers Leonard as the one guy who stood during the N ational A nthem during the NBA bubble last summer. He claimed at the time it wasn’t due to a lack of respect or dismissal of Black Lives Matter, but an attempt to thread a needle apparently only he could see. Somehow he was let off the hook for it. There was also the usual pawing for the shade of “respecting” the military, because that dish never comes without that spice..



Listen to people when they tell you who they are. Or in Leonard’s case, just wait a little while for him to tell you who he really is.

So, turns out people who do things that look pretty damn racist are actually racist. Groundbreaking stuff. A few minutes later, someone called Leonard on his Twitch to inform him his career is probably over, or at least about to be on serious pause:

This apology ought to be a treat. Maybe he’ll pull more Bauer-brain-genius theories about how it’s not really racist, just like his lack of kneeling with his teammates. And that he really loves Jewish people, or didn’t know what that word meant, or some other catchphrases pulled out of the “I Fucked Up Royally” bargain bin.

Athletes and celebrities set up their own Twitch channels to show their fans who they really are. So in that sense, Leonard succeeded without question. Now we all know.