It’s a Trash Talking Tuesday, and today I’m trashing Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Without question, he made one of the dumbest decisions in NFL history on Sunday.

He took the ball out of future HOF QB Aaron Rodgers, down eight points on fourth down with just over two minutes remaining, and settled for a field goal.

Green Bay never got the ball back and lost the NFC Championship Game at home.

That decision will follow him forever.