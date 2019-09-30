Photo: Stacy Revere (Getty)

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t play Sunday against the Vikings, despite not being listed on the team’s injury report all week. Smith was downgraded to doubtful right before the game, then ultimately watched the game on the sidelines. The team would only say that he was out for “personal reasons,” and head coach Matt Nagy didn’t elaborate after the 16-6 win.



Nagy was asked 12 separate questions about the circumstances of Smith’s absence, and he answered all of them by referring to a “personal issue.” Reporters asked if he was facing legal issues, whether he would travel to London for the Bears’ game against the Raiders, and whether he was facing any internal discipline. Nagy answered every question the same way. Here was his wordiest response:

“It’s completely a personal issue,” Nagy said. “I’m not going to answer any more about it. That’s where it’s at right now. I understand where you all are coming from, but out of respect to this right now, I just want to leave it at that.”

A rumor had sprung up that Smith had been involved in a car crash Saturday night, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter and 670 The Score shot that down today. However, Schefter did report that Smith had not been “acting like himself” for a few days, which is the closest thing to a reason anyone has for his absence.

