The Super Bowl is the biggest stage in sports, where stars are made, legends are born… and embarrassment lives forever. There are plays that just don’t get made, sure — like Scott Norwood’s field goal at the end of Super Bowl XXV — but there’s a difference between not getting the job done, and screwing up in such hilarious fashion that your Super Bowl moment is the stuff of blooper reels for generations to come.



These aren’t necessarily the worst plays in Super Bowl history, but they’re some of the funniest.

This is the Blooper Bowl.