Meet the NFL's 10 poorest owners

NFL

Image: (Getty Images)

There are ballers and then there are the big ballers.

We all know the owners of these professional sports franchises are all rolling in dough, but just like anything else in life, there are levels to this.

Some people got it like that and others got a little bit more. David Tepper of the Panthers? He’s got a lot more than any other NFL owner: $13B in net worth, according to Forbes. That’s nearly $4.5B more than Jerry Jones at number two.

The list goes on and on with many other multibillionaires and then ... the mere peasants below who ONLY have a single billion and change or less to their names.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the least wealthy owners in the NFL.

Michael Bidwill - Arizona Cardinals 

Image: (Getty Images)

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Owner since: 2019

Purchased for how much?!? $50,000 (1932, then the Chicago Cardinals)

Team’s current value: $2.25 billion

How they got their stacks: The Cardinals have been in the Bidwill family since the team was bought by Charles Bidwill in 1932. Charles was a businessman/lawyer who owned a portion of the Chicago Bears and may have had connections to Chicago crime boss Al Capone.

How he got the team: Michael is the grandson of Charles Bidwill. He inherited the team when his father Bill Bidwill passed away in October of last year. Bill Bidwill had owned and operated the team since 1972.

Amy Adams Strunk - Tennessee Titans

Image: (Getty Images)

Net Worth: $1.3 Billion

Owner since: 2013

Purchased for how much?!? $25,000 (1959, then the Houston Oilers of the AFL)

Team’s current value: $2.15 billion

How they got their stacks: Amy is rolling around in petroleum money. Her father Bud Strunk was a founder of the AFL’s Houston Oilers. She also owned car dealerships and founded Kenada Farms and the Little River Oil Gas Company.

How she got the team: She inherited the Titans in 2013 after her father passed away.

Virginia Halas McCaskey and Family - Chicago Bears

Image: (Getty Images)

Net Worth: $1.3 Billion

Owner since: 1983

Purchased for how much?!? $100 (1920)

Team’s current value: $3.5 billion

How they got their stacks: Virginia is the daughter of Papa Bear George Halas who bought the team a few years before Virginia was born. Most of their family’s wealth comes from making sure the Bears are playing football.

How she got the team: The team was originally supposed to be given to her brother George Halas Jr., but when he died in 1979, it was left to McCaskey. At 97, McCaskey is the oldest owner in the league. Her son George McCaskey is next in line to inherit the Bears.

Zygi Wilf - Minnesota Vikings

Image: (Getty Images)

Net Worth: $1.3 Billion

Owner since: 2005

Purchased for how much? $600 million

Team’s current value: $2.7 billion

How they got their stacks: The Wilf family got their money from Garden Homes, a real estate devel0pment company, and in both residential and commercial development.

How he got the team: The Wilf family purchased the ball club in 2005 for $600 million.

Art Rooney II - Pittsburgh Steelers

Image: (Getty Images)

Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

Owner since: 2003

Purchased for how much?!? $2,500 (1933)

Team’s current value: $2.8 Billion

How they got their stacks: The Rooney family is wealthy from the franchise. After Art Rooney Sr. founded the organization in 1933 the financial value of the team has been increasing ever since.

How he got the team: Rooney II inherited the organization once his father Dan Rooney died in 2003. Dan helped lead Pittsburgh to six Super Bowl rings. Dan and Art Sr. both have busts in Canton now.

Steve Tisch - New York Giants

Image: (Getty Images)

Net Worth: $1.1 Billion

Owner since: 2005

Purchased for how much? $150 Million (1991)

Team’s current value: $3.9 billion

How they got their stacks: Tisch is a successful movie producer known for his Academy Award-winning film “Forrest Gump.” Tisch is also the son of Bob Tisch, the co-founder of Loews Corporation.

How he got half the team: Bob Tisch bought a 50 percent stake of the Giants in 1991 from Tim Mara, nephew of late-co-owner Wellington Mara. Tim and Wellington often feuded, bringing about the sale.

Joe Ellis (Pat Bowlen Trust) - Denver Broncos

Image: (AP)

Net Worth: $1 Billion

Owner since: 2014

Purchased for how much? $78 million (1984)

Team’s current value: $3 billion

How they got their stacks: Longtime owner Pat Bowlen’s father was loaded from Regent Drilling, a Canadian Oil business. Bowlen, who bought the Broncos in 1984, also worked as a successful lawyer and real estate developer. He died in 2019.

How he got the team: Later in his life, Bowlen started to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, he then entrusted ownership responsibilities to team President Joe Ellis.

Mike Brown - Cincinnati Bengals

Image: (Getty Images)

Net Worth: $925 Million

Owner since: 1991

Purchased for how much? 7.5 million (1967)

Team’s current value: $2 Billion

How they got their stacks: Mike Brown’s father Paul Brown — a founding father of today’s game and original owner of the Cleveland Browns — helped found the Cincinnati Bengals. The Brown family would eventually buy a majority stake of the franchise.

How he got the team: After his father died in 1991, Mike Brown got full control of the Bengals.

John Mara - New York Giants

Image: (Getty Images)

Net worth: $500 million

Owner since: 2005

Purchased for how much?!?: $500 (1925)

Team’s current value: $3.9 billion

How they got their stacks: Mara used to be a successful labor lawyer but his main income comes from his family’s stake in the Giants after his grandfather, Tim Mara, who along with his brother Jack, bought the Giants in 1925.

Side note: John Mara is the uncle of actors Kate and Rooney Mara.

How he got the team: Mara inherited his half of the organization after the passing of his father Wellington Mara, one of the NFL’s most significant owners, in 2005.

Mark Davis - Las Vegas Raiders

Image: (Getty Images)

Net Worth: $500 Million

Owner since: 2011

Purchased for how much?!?: $180,000 (1966)

Team’s current value: $2.9 billion

How they got their stacks: The son of the legendary “Just Win, Baby” Al Davis who became the owner of the Raiders after working his way up from the gutter as an assistant coach.

How he got the team: Mark and his mother inherited the Raiders in 2011 following the death of Al.

