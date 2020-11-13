Meet the NFL's 10 poorest owners

Image : ( Getty Images )

There are ballers and then there are the big ballers.



We all know the owners of these professional sports franchises are all rolling in dough, but just like anything else in life, there are levels to this.

Some people got it like that and others got a little bit more. David Tepper of the Panthers? He’s got a lot more than any other NFL owner: $13B in net worth, according to Forbes. That’s nearly $4 .5B more than Jerry Jones at number two.

The list goes on and on with many other multibillionaires a nd then ... the mere peasants below who ONLY have a single billion and change or less to their names.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the least wealthy owners in the NFL.