Twitter user Malinda has done excellent work curating a delightfully ill-advised collection of nearly identical tweets sent from the accounts of men’s pro sports teams, all of which attempted to express support for the USWNT while also making sure that nobody is in danger of forgetting that dudes play sports, too.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Browns, Houston Rockets, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Memphis Grizzlies would like you to remember their players:

So would the Connecticut Sun, some lacrosse team called the Colorado Mammoth, the Washington Capitals, Bailey the LA Kings’ mascot, and the Tennessee Titans:

The Chicago Blackhawks (who decided to used a photo of Patrick Kane, who was accused of rape, in a USA jersey for its graphic), Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, and the Dallas Cowboys (again) would like some attention:

As Malinda notes, the Chicago Bulls at least steered clear of the template: