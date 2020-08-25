Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Soccer

Messi Wants Out Of Barcelona Disaster

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Filed to:faxes
faxeslionel messiFC Barcelonatransactions
It went bad for Messi and Barcelona.
It went bad for Messi and Barcelona.
Photo: Getty

Last month, we wondered if Barcelona had finally broken Lionel Messi. Turns out, the superstar wants out of the famed Spanish club.

Today, Messi handed Barcelona a transfer request, via fax, which… I guess some people still use?

The request comes just days after the club suffered an embarrassing loss, 8-2, against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Throughout the season, Messi has been critical of some of the club’s decisions, and has been notably silent since the Champions League loss.

The 33-year-old began his professional tenure with Barcenlona in 2004 as a teenager. Since then he’s won the Ballon d’Or six times, the Spanish league title 10 times, and the Champions League four times. He is also the top goal scorer in Barcelona and La Liga history.

Where the star will go next remains to be seen, but wealthy clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. are the early frontrunners.

Messi has also indicated that he would like to finish his career with his first club, Newell’s Old Boys, in Argentina. But that club may have to wait even longer than a future MLS suiter.

With this request, Messi is set to become the latest prominent pro to don a fresh jersey in recent years. Since 2018, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Cristiano Ronaldo have each left their teams, shaking up the sports landscape in the process. Wherever these athletes go, their new team becomes an instant contender. The same can be said for Messi.

We’ll just have to see where he lands next.

