Photo: Catherine Ivill (Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Arsenal players Mesut Özil and Sead Kolašinac were driving through London when a pair of assailants wielding knives attempted to rob them. Video of the event shows Kolašinac outside the car trying to fight off the would-be robbers, while Özil drives off:

The Daily Mail reports that Kolašinac was able to scare off the men whom police said had attempted to rob the players, while Özil eventually left the car and ran to Lykia, a nearby Turkish restaurant where the waitstaff knows him. An Arsenal spokesperson confirmed to the Mail that both players are fine, and that neither required hospital treatment after the botched robbery.

One of the witnesses to the attack told the Mail that Özil “looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives.”