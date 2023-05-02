Unless you’ve been living off the grid or seriously eschew social media (without lurking, in which case you’re a better person than the rest of us), you probably know that last night was the Met Gala. On the one hand, the Met Gala is an elitist snobfest that this year honored iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld, a man who made no end of shitty comments about women, plus-sized women, immigrants, and the #MeToo movement, and who once put model Claudia Schiffer in black face — so, of course, he’s being honored!

On the other hand, athletes in fancy clothes! Here are the best and worst looks of the night from our favorite normally-covered-in-exertion-sweat humans.