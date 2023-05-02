All the athletes at the Met Gala and what they wore

All the athletes at the Met Gala and what they wore

It was Karl Lagerfeld Night at the Met Gala, and some of your favorite athletes showed up

By
Julie DiCaro
There was only ever going to be one person leading off this story — our queen Serena.
Unless you’ve been living off the grid or seriously eschew social media (without lurking, in which case you’re a better person than the rest of us), you probably know that last night was the Met Gala. On the one hand, the Met Gala is an elitist snobfest that this year honored iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld, a man who made no end of shitty comments about women, plus-sized women, immigrants, and the #MeToo movement, and who once put model Claudia Schiffer in black face so, of course, he’s being honored!

On the other hand, athletes in fancy clothes! Here are the best and worst looks of the night from our favorite normally-covered-in-exertion-sweat humans.

Owner of the entire night

Duh, it was Serena Williams, who picked the Met Gala to announce she’s expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Best dressed

Surprise! I bet you thought we’d pick a woman in some flowing gown for Best Dressed, but this year it goes to Russell Westbrook. Not only does this give “Classic Chanel suit,” the pants are total bangers. Well done, Russ.

Best Dressed Couple

Another no-brainer. DWade and Gabrielle Union.

Most Underwhelming

I mean, it’s fine. But knowing how close Roger Federer is with Anna Wintour, it’s surprising she didn’t hook him up with something a little more .... interesting. Also, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from Tom Wambgans, it’s that pocket squares make you look like you’re trying too hard.

Most Chanel Suits on Their Person

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This has a real “Marge’s Recycled Chanel Suit” feel to it, Shai. Didn’t that get hot inside? Is that a duster worn over another duster? Are two necklaces inside the first duster and one outside? Where is your other arm? So many questions.

Person We Were Happiest to See

Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle, safe, sound, and positively glowing on the red carpet.

Most...meh

Patrick Mahomes, I think, is dangerously close to being over-exposed, which is not his fault, but he’s in so many commercials, articles, all over social media all the time. Just...everywhere. I just rolled my eyes when I saw him, and I have nothing against him as a human being. They both look nice and on-theme, though.

WHO Was at the Met Gala??

I don’t know why I was so surprised to learn that Stefon Diggs was at the Met Gala. He’s just such a workhorse for his teams, he played in Minnesota and Buffalo, but he just never struck me as a fashion-forward kind of guy. But I was wrong. Let that be a lesson to us all: People can have diverse and varied interests!

Most HUH?

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu wore what has been dubbed the “spilled red wine” dress, complete with matching gloves. She’s gorgeous, but I will never understand high fashion.

