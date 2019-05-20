Photo: Frank Franklin (AP)

Yoenis Cespedes hasn’t played for the Mets since last July, when he returned after months on the DL for exactly one game, homered, and then announced that he needed season-ending heel surgery. The outfielder will now be out for even longer thanks to a mysterious incident on his ranch in Port St. Lucie.



Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen announced today that Cespedes suffered “ankle fractures,” plural, after stepping into a hole on his ranch. Initial reports varied on how many ankles Cespedes had broken, although it seems he fractured one ankle in a few different places.

Van Wagenen was asked whether Cespedes, an avid horse rider, fell off a horse and turned his ankle into crabmeat. The GM made it clear: Cespedes didn’t fall off a horse, but it was a “non-baseball-related activity.”

None of the details or clarifications provided by the Mets on their player’s bizarre injury suggest any sort of assurance or hope that it isn’t as bad as it originally sounded. The whole episode is very on brand.