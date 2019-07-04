Photo: AP

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was involved in a car wreck in Florida overnight Thursday, and although he is expected to live, his injuries are serious.



The team wouldn’t elaborate beyond a statement mentioning that Norton was in the hospital, but Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reported that the NFL player had to have his left arm amputated at the scene of the crash. Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, confirmed the news:

According to the Miami Herald, Norton’s vehicle was cut off and rolled over near the intersection of Dolphin Expressway and Palmetto Expressway.

Norton, who played college football for the Miami Hurricanes, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. The Dolphins signed him to their roster last December.