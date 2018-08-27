Photo: Matt Marton (AP)

What we have here is a Mets [checks notes] highlight? No, wait, that can’t be right.

Holy moly! That is Michael Conforto smashing a Jon Lester fastball to the goddamn moon. Statcast measures that sucker at 472 feet, truly a mammoth shot under any circumstances, but especially in the context of those unlovable losers, the Mets:

472 feet is good for the seventh-longest distance of any home run hit this season. It’s genuinely disorienting to witness a feat of baseball excellence in 2018 from any Mets player not named Jacob deGrom.