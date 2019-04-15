Screenshot: PTI

A system of intense and fast-moving thunderstorms swept across most of the eastern United States on Sunday. In Georgia, the incoming weather forced the fourth and final round of the weekend’s Masters golf tournament to start hours earlier than usual, so that the golfers and spectators could get off the course before the worst of the storms arrived. Tiger Woods dropped in the tournament-winning putt shortly before 2:30 pm ET, before a live television audience in the tens of millions.

Later in the day, in the D.C. area, high winds and pounding rains brought down trees and power lines, flooded buildings and roadways, left hundreds without power, and even, right around 6:30 in the evening, spawned a roughly 20-minute tornado warning in Frederick, Maryland. With that in mind, here, from 6:39 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, comes a motherfuckin’ tweet:

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, host of a show literally titled Pardon the Interruption, has had it up to here with all of these, ah, self-indulgent (??????) meteorologists, cutting into a taped, hours-later replay of a sports contest to warn viewers inside their broadcast area about rapidly changing and potentially life-threatening weather conditions. Imagine the gall of these bastards, disrupting a screening of recorded footage easily available on virtually every single digital outlet known to humankind and already by then viewed by damn near every adult human in North America, just to notify people that there may or may not have been, at that exact moment, a tornado bearing down on their homes! Couldn’t they just sit on their damn “possibly life-saving weather update” until after Tiger made the putt that he’d actually already made more than four hours prior? Didn’t they know that ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, host of a show literally titled Pardon the Interruption, was trying to watch some hours-old shit being shown on endless repeat all day on the national sports network that employs him?



Truly, this is beyond what ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, host of a show literally titled Pardon the Interruption, can be expected to tolerate.