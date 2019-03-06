Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Recent Boston Bruins pickup Marcus Johansson had to leave Tuesday night’s eventual 4-3 win against the Carolina Whalers with an upper body injury, after Micheal Ferland crunched him with a clean but brutal body check in the game’s opening minutes. Johansson would stay down on the ice for a brief time, and then exited to the locker room with his body hunched over.

Ferland himself would actually get injured on his next shift, at the end of a fight with David Backes. The Carolina player looked like he hurt his arm as he fell on top of his opponent, and he wouldn’t return to the game.

But more immediately concerning is probably the injury that Johansson suffered, since, according to his coach, the forward had to go to the hospital afterwards.

Johansson was acquired at the deadline from the out-of-contention Devils for a couple of draft picks, and when healthy he’s a potential 20-goal scorer. But unfortunately, Johansson hasn’t been especially healthy in the past year or so, most notably because of a concussion suffered from a dirty elbow by now-teammate Brad Marchand in January 2018. The Bruins didn’t need Johansson to extend their point streak to 17 games on Tuesday night, but as they also continue to wait on David Pastrnak’s return, Boston’ll hope he comes back soon to help them fight off the Leafs for that second spot in the Atlantic.