Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera pulled off a neat bit of old-man trickery in today’s spring training game against the Twins. Minnesota’s Ehire Adrianza was on first and got lulled into a false sense of security from a lazy pickoff move, so Cabrera pretended to throw the ball back to the pitcher. But instead, he took advantage of the baserunner looking off into the outfield.

Cabrera’s fakery left Adrianza totally off guard as he stood up, and he was completely vulnerable to the tag. Miggy wasn’t even trying that hard to fool him, either:

Always keep your eye on the ball, kids.