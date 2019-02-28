Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty)

Ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who was fired with four games remaining last season, can’t yell at NFL officials anymore. He’s apparently filling the void by shouting at and chasing high school basketball refs instead. And there’s video.

Per Ben Krumholz of Fox 11 in Green Bay, officials in the Pulaski (Wis.) School District confirmed McCarthy was “involved in an incident” after his stepson’s playoff game Tuesday night.

After McCarthy’s stepson’s team lost by one point, McCarthy “chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,” said Janel Batten, Pulaski’s athletic director, per Fox 11. “Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language.” Fox 11 also reported that a formal complaint has been filed with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Deadspin obtained security footage that shows a man with a look and build similar to McCarthy’s getting out of the stands before he follows the refs and a Pulaski school official, per Fox 11. One of the officials turns around and briefly confronts the man, who stops momentarily before walking off. The video has no audio, but Fox 11—which had it first—confirmed that McCarthy was the man who went after the refs.

Off-camera, one of the refs described McCarthy’s behavior to Fox 11 as a “verbal tirade” that the ref called an “unfortunate situation.”

