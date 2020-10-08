Mike Pence's fly presents: Great insect moments in sports

Vice-President Mike Pence and a friend during Wednesday night’s debate. Image : ( Getty Images )

Flies are attracted to giant piles of crap, so it’s not a surprise that one landed on Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

The fly sat on Pence’s head for two minutes, providing a welcome distraction from the vice president speaking over moderator Susan Page to proclaim his unending support for law enforcement and school choice, just a small sampling of the series of dog whistles he spent the night blowing.

Pence, who is so full of shit on the subject that he once went to an Indianapolis Colts game for the express purpose of walking out as soon as players took a knee for the national anthem, can at least find some companionship this time in the world of sports, where insects also have made occasional appearances.

Here are some memorable moments with bugs in sports…