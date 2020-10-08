Mike Pence's fly presents: Great insect moments in sports

Mike Pence's fly presents: Great insect moments in sports

jessespector
Jesse Spector
Filed to:Susan!
Susan!Mike PenceflyInsectsjoba chamberlain
Save
Vice-President Mike Pence and a friend during Wednesday night’s debate.
Vice-President Mike Pence and a friend during Wednesday night’s debate.
Image: (Getty Images)

Flies are attracted to giant piles of crap, so it’s not a surprise that one landed on Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

The fly sat on Pence’s head for two minutes, providing a welcome distraction from the vice president speaking over moderator Susan Page to proclaim his unending support for law enforcement and school choice, just a small sampling of the series of dog whistles he spent the night blowing.

Pence, who is so full of shit on the subject that he once went to an Indianapolis Colts game for the express purpose of walking out as soon as players took a knee for the national anthem, can at least find some companionship this time in the world of sports, where insects also have made occasional appearances.

Here are some memorable moments with bugs in sports…

Jesse Spector

Sorry to all the other Jesse Spectors for ruining your Google results.

Advertisement

2 / 8

1976 Giants-Reds game

1976 Giants-Reds game

Illustration for article titled Mike Pences fly presents: Great insect moments in sports
Image: (AP)

Bees not only forced a 35-minute delay at Riverfront Stadium, they attacked the Giants, stinging “several” players as they swarmed the on-deck circle and visitors’ dugout. “The situation took a turn for the worse when Reds officials sprayed the bees in an attempt to rout them,” the Associated Press wrote, but local exterminator Walter Howard and beekeeping hobbyist Floyd Hastings, fans at the game, “quelled the furor by removing the queen bee by hand from he swarm which covered the microphone above the dugout.” The Giants, already smarting from all those bee stings, then took an 11-0 pounding from the Big Red Machine.

Advertisement

3 / 8

2007 ALDS Game 2

2007 ALDS Game 2

Illustration for article titled Mike Pences fly presents: Great insect moments in sports
Image: (Getty Images)

Midges swarmed Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain in the eighth inning, then threw a wild pitch that allowed Cleveland to tie the score. Chamberlain got out of the inning without further damage, but the game wound up going to extra innings, where Travis Hafner singled home the winning run off Luis Vizcaino in the 11th.

Advertisement

4 / 8

2014 Yankees-Red Sox spring training

2014 Yankees-Red Sox spring training

Illustration for article titled Mike Pences fly presents: Great insect moments in sports
Image: (Getty Images)

A swarm of bees interrupted Grapefruit League action in Tampa, leading to Mark Teixeira hatching a brilliant plan to squeeze honey out of those little plastic bear bottles, creating a line for the bees to follow out of Steinbrenner Field. The groundskeepers did not follow that plan, instead dispersing the bees with measures that were actually based in science.

Advertisement

5 / 8

2014 World Cup

2014 World Cup

Illustration for article titled Mike Pences fly presents: Great insect moments in sports
Image: (Getty Images)

After James Rodriguez scored on a penalty kick for Colombia, he was joined in celebration by a positively enormous insect, which landed on his sleeve. The best flutter of the game, though, was David Luiz’s free-kick that proved to be the deciding goal for the hosts in Fortaleza.

Advertisement

6 / 8

2016 Cubs spring training

2016 Cubs spring training

Illustration for article titled Mike Pences fly presents: Great insect moments in sports
Screenshot: CSN

Jason Heyward was stung “at least 10 times” by a swarm of bees that came after him in the third inning, and which he could not escape by climbing the outfield wall, nor disperse by waving his cap. “I wasn’t thinking to get out of there until it just got crazy,” he said. “I just tried to get out of the way. I should have went over the fence.”

Advertisement

7 / 8

2019 Giants-Reds game

2019 Giants-Reds game

Illustration for article titled Mike Pences fly presents: Great insect moments in sports
Image: (Getty Images)

Another swarm of bees decided that San Francisco and Cincinnati would not get going on time, causing an 18-minute delay as they buzzed around home plate before flying into the stands and terrifying fans in the upper deck.

Advertisement

8 / 8

Jesse Spector

Sorry to all the other Jesse Spectors for ruining your Google results.