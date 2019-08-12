Vicente Luque took a split decision over Mike Perry in Saturday’s UFC card in Uruguay, and the aftermath to the loser’s face was brutal. The turning point of the match was when Luque split Perry’s guard with a jumping right knee and crushed Perry’s nose.



Perry took the fight to the ground after the knee to the schnoz, but it didn’t get better for him. As Luque squeezed his head in an ill-fated submission attempt, blood gushed out of Perry’s slushed-up nose like water from a geyser. (Warning: There’s a lot of red in this video, and in the image below.) He somehow kept punching Luque until the third round ended.

Screenshot: ESPN Plus

With his rearranged nose, Perry looked ready to shoot a scene for The Hills Have Eyes:

Perry underwent an hourlong surgery to repair his nose, and he seems to be recovering well.