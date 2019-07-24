Photo: Harry How (Getty)

At basically any point during any baseball season from the last eight years, it’s been possible to glance at Mike Trout’s numbers and wonder if you are looking at the work of the greatest player in baseball history. The numbers, as a whole or segmented into whatever sample size you can imagine, always tell the same story: nobody is better at this game than Mike Trout.



Here, let’s give it a shot right now. Mike Trout’s slash line is currently .298/.445/.666, and he’s got 79 walks and 33 homers to go along with that. He has hit 11 homers over his last 13 games, and appears to be well on his way to the fourth 10-WAR season of his career.

These numbers tend to translate into plenty of on-field highlights, and Trout provided two sweet ones last night. First there was a dart from center field to nail a runner trying to score at the plate:

And then a 454-foot dong that he damn near blasted out of Dodger Stadium:

Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich are good as hell and one of them may even win the MVP award this season. But Mike Trout is still, is always, Mike Trout.

