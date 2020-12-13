Mike Zimmer ups ante on sideline stupidity by scotch-taping mask to face

Mike Zimmer: Engineering genius or inexplicably negligent? (It’s the latter.) Screenshot : FOX

A taped-on mask is probably the best metaphor we have for the 2020 NFL season.



Just reschedule those games, play a wide receiver at QB, tape your mask to your face. Anything that allows the NFL to plow through the season and a pandemic will do.

If you look closely, you can see a piece of scotch tape holding Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s mask on his face.

Jon Gruden began the head coaching mask shenanigans in week 3 when he basically wore a thong over his lips. A few months later, Chargers special teams coach, Keith Burns, wore a pair of shorts on his face. Not “basically” a pair of shorts. He hung drawstrings around his ears.

The Vikings head coach made headlines in the first week of the season when he chose to wear a perfectly legal, but odd dark-tinted face shield. Zimmer has had multiple eye surgeries. He opted to wear the special face shield in week one because of his medical history.

Naturally, Twitter compared the Minnesota coach to Darth Vader.

Who knows if the NFL will penalize Zimmer for the scotch tape. My guess is they won’t. But the league has already fined multiple coaches and teams thousands of dollars for refusing to comply with the NFL’s mask policy.





New Or le ans and Vegas, in particular, have reportedly been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars and have lost draft picks due to their team’s failure to comply with league COVID-19 mask policies.

As I write, it looks like Zimmer ditched the tape and is just pulling up his loose mask every couple seconds.

Can somebody get this guy a proper piece of cloth?