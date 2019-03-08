Doug McLeod, a play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Boys’ State Hockey Tournament, was pulled off the air Thursday after he referred to “lynching ropes” during a game broadcast.



When Blaine scored to take a 3-0 lead in the second period of the team’s quarterfinal game against White Bear Lake, McLeod said, “All the White Bear fans get out the lynching ropes.” He then paused and said, “Just reporting.”

The Star Tribune reported that Tom Hauser, KSTP’s chief political reporter, was hosting coverage of the tournament and later apologized to viewers: