Mississippi State F Tolu Smith (foot) out until SEC play

Mar 9, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (1) shoots over Florida Gators center Jason Jitoboh (33) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena.
Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith sustained a foot injury during a recent practice and will miss a good portion of the season.

Smith is expected to return sometime during Southeastern Conference play, which for the Bulldogs begins Jan. 6, the program announced.

Smith was Mississippi State's leading scorer last season at 15.7 points per game, his third consecutive season scoring in double figures.

"We're going to support and care for Tolu's mental and physical well-being during every step of the recovery process," coach Chris Jans said in a statement. "We will continue to move forward with our preparations for the upcoming season as Tolu and his family would expect us to. He will continue to serve as a team leader from the sidelines until we welcome him back on the floor. We will pray for a healthy and speedy recovery for Tolu and his family."

Smith also averaged 8.5 rebounds last season and earned a first-team All-SEC selection. He had garnered All-SEC preseason honors for 2023-24 from multiple publications.

Smith declared for the NBA draft following last season before later withdrawing his name and returning to school.

The 6-foot-10 forward spent one season at Western Kentucky before transferring to Mississippi State, where in three seasons he has averaged 14.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game over 85 games (84 starts).

—Field Level Media