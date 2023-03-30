As hard as MLB tries, baseball remains pretty parochial. That’s mostly due to the daily nature of it. If you’re a fan of a team, you basically spend every day from the beginning of April to the end of September watching your team and then going to bed, or maybe cramming in some sort of worthless social activity at night if it’s a day game (probably involving meeting your friends’ kids in the backyard and having to pretend you care that their son didn’t run into the lighted grill). Only the truly sick can watch most if not all of their fave’s 162 and then find time for another game. Or vice versa if you live on the West Coast.

But there are some like me who either had to fire their favorite team and now drift aimlessly through the baseball landscape, trying to admire the roses wherever we end up, or maybe never had a team in the first place and just enjoy the game (freaks). Maybe you’re new to this, or just want to branch out. Well folks, Ol’ Shmuely is here to help you find the most pleasurable baseball-watching experience. These are the best and worst broadcast teams around the dial who’ll dot your summer nights or mar them. Let’s kick this pig!