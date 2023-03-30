Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

How every MLB division will shake out

Kick off Opening Day by checking out our divisional previews

ByDeadspin Staff
We made it.
Image: Getty Images

Welcome to Opening Day! It was a long, cold winter, but Spring is, at last, officially upon us. Sure, the ivy at Wrigley might be sparse and brown, and your favorite broadcaster might be wearing Gore-Tex for the next few weeks, but baseball is back. As Bart Giamatti once said, “It breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart. The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again, and it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings...”

We’re excited to cover the MLB this season, and we hope you’ll check back often for stories about baseball with a unique Deadspin take. Check out our divisional previews below, and don’t forget to check out our team pages to stay up to date on the latest with your favorite team.

AL East

AL Central

AL West

NL East

NL Central

NL West

