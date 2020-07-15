MLB Gambling Guide/Futures Bets To Make For Wild 2020 Season

Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. Photo : ( Getty Images )

Baseball season is finally just about here. Well, on American soil that is, as this has already been the case in other parts of the world for weeks and months now.



Nonetheless, the finish line to this lonngggg wait is in sight. That’s all that matters considering it looked possible at times that a gory 2020 would carry on without a season at all. So, as outrageous as a 60-game slate may be, just accept and embrace the madness. There will never be another year like it (hopefully).

This is probably the best attitude to possess as it pertains to betting on the oncoming campaign. Surprise and unlikely heroics are prepared to be themes — not anomalies — for such a short season, making it crucial to adjust on the fly when necessary. After all, increased variance will cast a wider net of potential results.

All of that in mind, let’s do our best in scoping out the best wagers to make heading into the much-delayed new year.