Winners and losers of the MLB offseason

With the MLB season around the corner, most of the offseason moves we saw over the last few months seem like they happened eons ago. One of the most coveted young players in baseball, Bryan Reynolds, requesting a trade would’ve made waves in any other offseason, but even as rumors surrounding his future continue to swirl as Opening Day approaches, the drama has been more or less swept under the rug, hidden under the weight of moves like Trea Turner to Philadelphia, Justin Verlander to the Mets (pictured), and Xander Bogaerts to the Padres.

Even a move as redundant as Carlos Correa re-signing with the Twins came with a myriad of stories attached to it. Tales of failed physicals, injuries from 2014, and unfinished deals swarmed the MLB Twitter timeline. Nothing could happen normally this offseason, but even such an unprecedented winter produced winners and losers, even if the names aren’t the usual suspects.