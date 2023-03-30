Here’s the full list of Opening Day matchups

It’s the most wonderful day of the year for baseball fans. Well, it’s one of them I guess — Opening Day! After the World Baseball Classic, the real fun begins, right Keith Olbermann? All 30 teams will have 161 games to go in the regular season after Thursday, with eight former Cy Young winners throwing on the first day of America’s Pastime. I hate that phrase and baseball needs a new one to describe it without it being a self-own.



We’ll roll through the Opening Day matchups here and how game No. 1 can be an indicator of how each team will look in 2023. Oddly enough, we have divisional matchups, interleague play, and everything in between on the first day of the season. I’m not sure it adds to the excitement to have random matchups to start the season, but here we go.