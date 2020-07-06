Here are the MLB Players Opting Out of the 2020 Season

Photo : ( Getty Images )

Mike Leake

The Diamondbacks righthander announced on June 29 that he would not play in 2020, even though the veteran pitcher is fighting for a spot on the back of Arizona’s rotation. Leake, 32, who has played for five different teams since entering the league back in 2010, was not specific as to his reason for not participating but according to his agent, Danny Horwits, he’s been considering “countless” factors.

“This was not an easy decision for Mike,” said Horwits in a statement. “He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondback teammates this season and he’s looking forward to 2021.”