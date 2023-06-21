I don’t know what your rule is for food falling on the floor. Most common are a five-second rule or 10-second rule, depending on the cleanliness of your floors, your level of depravity, and how springy your dog might be. Whatever MLB replay officials have, they should also apply it to how long they get to review a play.

This has been a particular crusade around these parts. Any review can only be overturned on clear evidence. Which means it should be easily spotted within two replays, or 10 seconds. If not, who gives a shit? Let’s move on. After all, baseball’s clear ethos these days is to just keep the game moving. They’re quite proud of it, as you may have heard.

The Texas Rangers didn’t lose to the Chicago White Sox last night because of the conventional review that takes five minutes and they’re splitting frames like the Zapruder film. But they were in search of a rule they could call:

There’s plenty of the plate for Elvis Andrus to aim for here, and Jonah Heim has to move to the third-base side of the plate to catch this throw. There’s even room right in front of his foot, he’s standing on it not in front of it.

And you can be sure that if New York only had 10-15 seconds to look at this, they’re not coming up with some interpretation of the blocking-the-plate rule that no one else is going to be able to fathom. They’d just move on, the game would remain tied, and Bruce Bochy wouldn’t be threatening his blood pressure at an age he shouldn’t be doing so.

J.T. Realmuto tries to stretch a single into a double

Here was another one last night, when J.T. Realmuto took leave of his senses and tried to stretch a single into a double on a hit that was barely arm’s reach beyond the outfield. This review was a few minutes:

And we ended up with the same out call we had in the first place. Would anyone really have minded if this was all of 15 seconds, the league office said they didn’t see anything? It clearly wasn’t obvious.

Brandon Drury safe, then out, at home

And yet another one, this one Brandon Drury of the Angels being thrown out at home, though he was originally called safe:

This one got reversed, after another five-minute review, and you certainly couldn’t call it clear and obvious that it should have been overturned. Another one that goes frame-by-frame. Reviews should be over before you even know they’re happening. A once-over, basically. No one gets anything out of watching the four umps watching the same jumbotron that the crowd is while all the announcers almost always turn to each other and say, “Boy I can’t tell, John!” And then John says, “It’s close! I don’t see any clear evidence!” And then they end up both wrong.

15 seconds, and this applies to all sports. If it isn’t obvious within that time, then it’s not going to be obvious, most likely. Have you seen the air quality around the country? We’re all going to be dead soon. We can’t be wasting precious minutes on this kind of shit.

Jo Adell hits an absolute bomb

Anyway, Jo Adell — you may remember him from such episodes as “The Latest Angels Prospect Who Couldn’t Help Mike and Shohei” — did something unholy to a baseball in AAA last night:

Follow Sam on Twitter @Felsgate.