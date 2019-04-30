Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The perennially overhyped Washington Nationals loaded the bases against Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in the second inning of Tuesday night’s game in D.C. The bad news for Nationals fans is, they did it on an intentional walk of eighth batter Wilmer Difo, which put pitcher Aníbal Sánchez at the plate with two away. The good news is, Sanchez scorched an 0–2 curve back up the middle, the kind of ball that stands a good chance of making its way to center field. But the true bad news is, this happened:

Of all the bullcrap ways to kill a damn rally, here we’ve got Adam Wainwright one-timing a comebacker directly to his first-baseman for the third out. Sheesh.