Morgan State cancels football game after shooting

Akron linebacker Antavious Fish closes in on Morgan State quarterback Carson Baker in the first half, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Image: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Morgan State canceled Saturday's homecoming football game against Stony Brook after an on-campus shooting left five people injured this week.

University president David Wilson said all homecoming events at the school are off. All classes and activities at the Baltimore school also have been canceled for the rest of the week.

"Please understand that the safety of our campus is of the utmost importance and our resolve in ensuring that we have a secure campus is paramount," Wilson wrote Wednesday in a letter to the campus community. "In response to (Tuesday) evening's events, we are aggressively increasing security measures on campus, further amplifying additional security measures that have been implemented in recent years.

"Regarding Homecoming, regrettably for the very first time in Morgan's history, all activities planned around Homecoming will be either canceled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice."

The game against Stony Brook was to be the final nonconference contest of the season.

The next scheduled game for the Bears (1-4) is at home on Oct. 19 for the conference opener against defending MEAC champion North Carolina Central.

