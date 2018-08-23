We already knew that illegitimate Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had predictably conservative political views, god-awful taste in food, and questionable finances, but does it shock you to learn that he has bad sports takes, too?



The New Yorker has an article on Kavanaugh’s sports fandom, and most troublingly, it features the judge’s thoughts on the overturned catch by Dez Bryant against the Packers in the 2015 playoffs, which became a flashpoint for the NFL’s impenetrable, counterintuitive catch rule. Like all bad people who hate fun, Kavanaugh was satisfied with the wet-blanket ruling.

Kavanaugh urged [law-school students] to study the career not of Earl Warren but of Ed Hochuli, an N.F.L. referee. “He’s a model for concise judicial decision-making,” Kavanaugh said. He went on to make the case for the precise drafting of laws by citing a 2014 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. “The Dez Bryant catch this year in the playoff game, right? There was all this debate, Was it a catch?” He said the answer was in the rulebook: “Cowboys fans won’t like this, but it had been drafted quite clearly to cover that situation. It was not a catch!”

Cowboys fans, vote Beto O’Rourke over Ted Cruz come November, or get used to more indefensible opinions like this one.