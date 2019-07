Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: CashNasty

Some YouTubers were recently invited to test Giannis Antetokounmpo’s grip strength, and they did not do well. This may come as a shock, but having hands that measure a full foot from tip of thumb to tip of pinkie are an asset when protecting the basketball. You can’t rip that thing.



Boy, if these vloggers can’t defeat Giannis’s hands, what chance do the rest of us have?

H/t 91jumpstreet