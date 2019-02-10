Myles Garrett Says Some Weak Sucker Asked Him For A Photo Then Punched Him

Who would do something like this to Myles Garrett? It’s a deeply shitty thing to sucker-punch someone, and it’s especially futile in this case, since Garrett is a 6-foot-4, 272-pound defensive end for the Cleveland Browns. It would take a grizzly bear to damage him!

Advertisement

Garrett replied to a fan and provided a few more details about the encounter, which he described as a “pillow tap.”

Per FOX 8, Garrett filed a police report and told cops the fan who punched him approached him while he was in downtown Cleveland on a phone call. He told the fan to wait until he finished his call, and after the photo the fan tried to punch him. Garrett said he was surprised but not hurt, which is to be expected, since I don’t think there’s anyone stronger than Garrett in the state of Ohio.