Photo: Press Association via AP Images

After a short summer break, the Premier League is back. Liverpool hosted Norwich City in the first match of the season today in a game that featured five goals, several wondrous feats of athleticism, and one pitch invader who made it onto the field just long enough to show the world his dick and ass crack.

The streaker made his way onto the pitch while still partially clothed, and though he never managed to get his shorts completely off, he did pull them down low enough while running to get his pale nether regions some time in the lights and fresh air.

Photo: Simon Stacpoole (Offside via Getty)

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt (AMA via Getty)

As the stewards neared, our shameless friend surrendered himself by sliding to his knees, where he was then picked up and escorted away.



Photo: Michael Regan (Getty)

Photo: Michael Regan (Getty)

Photo: Michael Regan (Getty)

Here’s a video of the end of his jaunt:

In other news, Liverpool won the match, 4–1.