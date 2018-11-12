Photo: Tom Szczerbowski (Getty)

This evening, at exactly 8:00 p.m. EST, Buffalo Bills fans around the world read the five beautiful words they were beginning to think could never be uttered:

It’s all over, folks. The strong play of Matt Barkley in the Bills’ win against the Jets on Sunday was apparently, finally, the necessary trigger for the franchise to dump Peterman, who leaves Buffalo with a career QB rating of 32.5 in eight games, with three touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His release leaves the title of NFL Punching Bag wide open, but Brock Osweiler, Sam Darnold, and Eli Manning all appear to be compelling candidates, even if none of them will ever be able to match Peterman’s now-legendary incompetence.

If there’s any fun left in the world, Peterman’s next job will be with the Oakland Raiders.